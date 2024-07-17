Save 20% on Gozney pizza ovens in this unmissable summer deal

To celebrate Amazon Prime Day, outdoor oven brand Gozney has slashed the prices on two of its most popular ovens. This is a deal I wholeheartedly recommend as I’ve been reviewing the Gozney Dome S1 this summer, and I can confidently say it’s one of the best products I’ve ever tested. After all, who can resist freshly cooked pizza?

If you aspire to become a pizza aficionado and captivate your friends with talks of dough hydration, stone temperature, and leopard crusts, you can save 20% on the Gozney Roccbox and Dome S1 until 31st July by clicking the link below:

The Roccbox is Gozney’s portable and most affordable pizza oven. It’s designed for ease of use and unrivalled performance, allowing you to cook restaurant-quality pizza at home, on the beach, at the campsite… the list goes on.

The Roccbox reaches 500°C, so you can enjoy excellent cooking results created by a thick stone floor, dense insulation and a unique rolling flame. It features retractable legs, a detachable burner and a built-in thermometer.

The compact pizza oven’s safe-touch silicone jacket reduces the risk of skin burns that can often occur with metal-bodied units. You can also purchase a cover, which makes transport easier.

The Roccbox is available in Olive, Grey and Black on Gozney.com for £319 (saving 20% of the £399 RRP).

Gozney Dome S1 also discounted

If you want something a little larger and more impressive, Gozney has also discounted the Dome S1 by 20%.

The Dome S1 streamlined experience of Gozney’s award-winning Dome, and is the model that I’ve been getting acquainted with all summer. It has all of the practicality, power and performance of the signature Dome oven, but is gas only, making it quicker and easier to use.

Despite having slightly paired-down features (and being slightly more affordable), the Dome S1 is designed to have all the essential features home cooks and new pizzaiolos need.

It’s capable of reaching temperatures in excess of 500°C so you can cook pizza in just 60 seconds.

Its removable stone floor, simplified dock and updated integrated temperature display make it incredibly simple to control and use.

The Dome S1 is available in the colour Bone and is priced a £1039 (saving 20% of the £1299 RRP).