Fujifilm X-T30 III jumps on the vintage preset trend with Film Simulation dial

Fujifilm has announced and promptly released the next-generation X-T30 III mirrorless camera, complete with a way to make your photos look like you haven’t splashed a grand on a new camera.

The third version of the popular series isn’t all that different to the previous generation, but it does offer a new Film Simulation dial that enables six vintage presets to be enacted right from the shutter. Photographers can also create their own custom film simulation recipes where photographers can play with grain, white balance, tone curves and save them within the dial for quick access.

We’ve seen smartphone developers enjoy great success with colour grading and the ability to simulate the look and feel of classic film stock before hitting capture, but it’s interesting to see the major camera brands integrate this technology too.

Elsewhere, there’s a 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 Sensor and a new X-Processor 5 Image Processor. Other improvements include AI-Driven autofocus system that can detect subjects including human, birds and animals.

In terms of video, users can shoot at 6.2K video at 30 frames per second, while 4K at 60-frames-per-second is the top overall setting. You can shoot with 10-bit in both modes, which should improve HDR video. Snappers can also burst shoot photos at 8fps with the mechanical shutter, while if you’re shooting in electronic mode, that grows to 20fps. That, and the subject tracking, should make birdwatchers happy.

Battery life is rated at a generous 425 images per charge and that’s an improvement on the previous generation model. The Fujifilm X-T30 III is available now for $999/£829. The camera body can also be paired with the comes with the new XC 13-33mm f/3.5-6.3 OIS lens for $1,149/£999.