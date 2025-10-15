Stuff

Apple isn’t offering Vision Pro M2 trade-ins, but there is one way to upgrade your headset

The Vision Pro M2 isn't part of Apple's trade-in offerings (yet), but the Dual Knut Band might be a worthwhile upgrade

If you’re the owner of a Vision Pro M2 headset, you probably looked a little forlornly at the announcement of the new Vision Pro M5 with its more powerful chip and more efficient battery.

After all, it’s not like you’re going to spend another $3,499/£3,199 on a new headset, around 18 months after the OG went on sale, is it? But you’d be entitled to think Apple might offer a trade in for option for those early adopters who made the leap of faith in its spatial computing platform.

Apparently that won’t be the case. MacRumors took a look at Apple’s trade-in guide and saw the Vision Pro M2 was very conspicuous by its absence. There are plenty of options for iPhone handsets, MacBook laptops and Apple Watch models that enable users to raise a bit (emphasis is very much on the ‘bit’ sometimes) of cash towards a replacement device.

Now, perhaps Apple just hasn’t gotten around to adding the Vision Pro M2 yet? Or those folks are simply out of luck when hoping to trade in through the official channels.

Nil Desperandum! There’s always the secondary market, and there is one way Vision Pro owners can upgrade their existing device for a more comfortable fit. That’s via the new Dual Knit Band headband, which will be sold separately. Stuff Editor Dan Grabham explains why this might be an upgrade worth investing in to enhance your comfort during longer use sessions.

He writes: “The headset now comes with an upgraded Dual Knit Band for a more comfortable fit. The original one was really comfortable at the back on the head, but you needed to tighten it significantly using the ‘Fit Dial’ to support the weighty headset at the front. This time the lower strap features “flexible fabric ribs embedded with tungsten inserts that provide a counterweight for additional comfort, balance, and stability”. So it should support the Vision Pro itself a lot better.”

The accessory is available to order now for $99/£99.

