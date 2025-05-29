Anybody who gets the Switch 2 early won’t be able to play it – here’s why

Some Nintendo Switch 2 unboxings have already been up (and taken down) on YouTube and other places across the internet as stock of the gaming handheld leaks out ahead of next week’s launch. It’s not surprising since new tech launching in such high quantities is obviously going to appear in public places.

What is surprising is what Nintendo has done to ensure no more gameplay leaks out before launch. That’s because the new Switch 2 consoles appear to have been effectively bricked before the June 5 launch date. How? It seems they need a mandatory update to work. The long and the short of it is that it seems you won’t be able to play anything until you connect it to the internet and download the update.

That explains why we also haven’t seen leaked footage of Mario Kart online beyond what was revealed from the original hands on sessions.

This version of the unboxing video is still live on X/Twitter, but all you can see is the box and the console in its packaging. A full setup video did appear earlier this week showing menus, the new Joy-cons and some settings but has also now disappeared.

Regular gaming deals poster Wario64 also said on X/Twitter that “another person shared with me that they have a Nintendo Switch 2 as well. I have no permission to post pics but can share that when they try to boot a Switch 1 game, a message prompts ‘Please connect to the internet and update your system.'”

We got hands on with the Switch 2 at a recent preview event and declared” the Switch 2 feels like a premium upgrade to its predecessor, from features like built-in mouse controls and a 1080p, 120Hz, HDR screen, to beefier hardware that can competently run current-gen games while significantly sprucing up its back catalogue.

There are still long-term questions over whether this larger form factor will be comfortable, battery life in handheld mode, as well as the big GameChat feature that couldn’t be tested at the live event.

But with a first-party line-up balancing between new, crowd-pleasing, and experimental, in tandem with a shedload of third-party support, the Switch 2 is in good shape to build the hype momentum from its summer launch to the holidays.” Read our full early Switch 2 verdict