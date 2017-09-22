Once you’ve established your new security system, it works exactly as you’d expect it to. When leaving the house, you can arm the Secure by pressing a button or - the easiest way - by tapping your Nest Tag just before you walk through the door. It’s the same deal for disarming, only this time anyone without a Tag handy will be asked to enter the code in a period of time that you can determine. Knowing how much children enjoy wildly mashing buttons, Nest also gives you the option of requiring a passcode for arming. Wise.

I had a good play around with the various input options and they all worked perfectly. The ability to deactivate the alarm with the Tag is more convenient than entering a code, not to mention a godsend for anyone prone to forgetting theirs. I also really like how the keypad only appears when you’re unable to tag.

Nest is great at making its products talk to one another, and with Nest Secure that communication is key. The main hub is capable of motion detection for a distance of 10ft, or 15ft for Nest Detect. You can tell the Nest Guard not to react to movement (more on that in a bit), while the Quiet Open feature lets you temporarily bypass the alarm by pressing a button on the Detect before you make your silent exit. But otherwise failure to enter the code in the allotted time (anything from 30 seconds to five minutes) will result in the alarm going off.

And what an alarm it is. Set at 85 dB (the volume can’t be altered), I was assured by a member of the team that "it’s pretty uncomfortably loud”. Confirmation came when someone in the room accidentally triggered it. Put it this way: burglars aren’t going to hang around in this racket. It should be noted that unless you invest in one of Nest’s cameras, you won’t be getting the most out of this technology. Alerts about strange movements in your house are much more useful when you can see exactly what’s happening. Add a Nest Cam IQ into the mix and an already pricey security system just got a whole lot more expensive.

Is the outlay worth it in the long run? Nest obviously thinks so, and their research seems pretty conclusive that would be wrong-doers are put right off by this stuff.