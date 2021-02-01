Made in Germany, as it proudly states underneath the camera, and constructed out of a solid block of metal, it’s seriously chunky and a weighty 931g. It feels like a pro DSLR as opposed to a full-frame mirrorless such as the Canon EOS RP. It’s a pinch heavier than its larger-sensored sibling, the Lecia SL2 and has an IP54 waterproof rating so should survive a UK January.

It’s angular and imposing in looks, with a straight-edged aesthetic and the Leica branding is engraved in black above the lens on the pentaprism, which distinguishes it from the SL2 which carries white branding. We prefer the more subtle branding, and there’s still that eye-catching iconic red dot if anyone was under any assumption it was not a Leica.

The lovely textured grip means it would be almost possible to hold it one-handed were it not for the heavy L-mount lenses. That same mesh-like texture runs across the entire body of the camera which is incredibly handsome.

All three buttons on the camera are devoid of any markings or labelling which is a little intimidating, but adds to a stylish minimalism you wouldn’t find from the likes of Canon or Panasonic. There’s no mode dial, so you have to press the rear dial inwards to switch between modes. The shutter button makes a very pleasing sound when taking shots.

Once you get used to the mode dial, it’s no problem and cameras like the Canon EOS R opt for a similar set-up. There’s a joystick too which is a huge asset for any mirrorless camera, however it’s abit of a stretch and smaller hands will struggle.

The dedicated menu systems for either video or stills is a boon as you can toggle between the two without having to tweak the settings, it’s a huge time-saver. The LCD touchscreen is big, bright and easy to operate, but many will be disappointed that it’s fixed to the camera, leaving you with very little flexibility.

You’ll find a top plate too which displays useful camera settings and is visible at all viewing angles.The OLED electronic viewfinder is a real treat and the inviting circular rubber eyecup marks a friendly contrast to the front body. There’s a diopter correction dial too whichis reasonably stiff so it’s difficult to knock it out of whack by accident. With magnification of 0.78x and the 5.76 million-dot resolution, it’s one of the best EVF we've used and tantamount to looking through an optical viewfinder.

Throw in a 3.5mm mic socket, HDMI port and USB type-C port for charging, plus twoSD card slots and that’s a pretty well-specced, albeit massive mirrorless camera.