When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

The latest version of my favourite mouse for productivity is giving off good vibrations

MX Master 4 adds haptic feedback to a creator-friendly classic

Tom Morgan-Freelander
Force feedback has long been a staple of game console controllers – but now Logitech is bringing it into the business world, adding haptic vibrations to its most creator-friendly rodent. The MX Master 4 is the latest in a long line of mice that’ve been almost universally loved among techy types, and aims to simplify your shortcuts with a tactile twist.

You’ll now get physical feedback to highlight when the mouse has connected to your PC, a pulse when you’re running low on battery, and haptic bumps when using the onscreen actions ring. This opens with a press of the haptics panel built into the thumb rest, and can hold as many as 72 different actions and shortcuts for speeding up your workflow.

At launch that’ll mostly include Adobe Photoshop, which sends a tactile jolt when you snap an object to a ruler or guideline. Premier Pro will follow later. Logitech is releasing an SDK for third-party developers to add haptic support to their apps, too.

It’s arriving in Graphite, Pale Grey colours worldwide, while Europe and North America also get Black and Graphite Charcoal versions. An MX Master 4 for Mac is also on the way in White Silver and Space Black options. All versions have a new stain-resistant silicone finish, which adds a translucent edge around the mouse buttons, and a carbon-look microtexture for added grip.

Logitech has finally migrated to USB-C, too, so you don’t have to worry about the included dongle not plugging into newer laptops or computers.

Even with the new haptics, Logitech reckons the MX Master 4 will still last up to 70 days on a single charge – the same as the outgoing MX Master 3S. It keeps the same 8K DPI sensor as before, and the Magspeed scroll wheel (which can toggle between ratcheting and freewheeling for when you’ve got colossal spreadsheets to navigate) sticks around too.

The overall shape hasn’t changed too dramatically, so owners of earlier MX Master mice will feel right at home. The thumb wheel now covers more rows in a single scroll, and has been relocated for better comfort. So has the gesture button. It all felt very natural under my grip during a short demo ahead of the official reveal. The left and right clicks are still whisper quiet as well.

The MX Master 4 is on sale in the UK and Europe right now for £120/€130. It’ll also be hitting North America, though prices were still TBC at the time of writing. Each mouse includes a month’s subscription to Adove Creative Cloud.

