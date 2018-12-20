Lenovo's new flagship smartphone will pack a whopping 12GB of RAM

Lenovo has whipped the curtain off its new Z5 Pro GT smartphone, and it's going to pack one hell of a punch. The Z5 Pro GT will be one of the first handsets to launch with the new Snapdragon 855, and Lenovo will attempt to get the most out of the 7nm octa-core processor by cramming up to 12GB of RAM into its flashy flagship. Yep, you read that right. 12 gosh darn gigabytes. As if that wasn't impressive enough, the GT also sports a full-screen 6.39inch AMOLED display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution, along with a 24-megapixel and 16-megapixel rear dual camera setup. Although there's no word on when (or even if) the Z5 will launch in the West, it's due to arrive in China on January 15.