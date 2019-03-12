Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb brings affordable smart lighting to the masses

Smart bulbs that can change colour and dim on the fly are often the centrepiece of a smart home, but most big-name brands don't come cheap. Chinese tech giant Xiaomi, which has a bit of a reputation for combining quality with affordability, wants to change that by introducing its Mi LED Smart Bulb to Europe. The £19.99 bulb features 16 million colour variations and supports customised lighting scenes and music sync functionality. It's also Wi-Fi enabled and compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and crucially doesn't need syncing up to a central hub. That means you can just plug it in and enjoy some sumptuous mood lighting right off the bat. Perfect.