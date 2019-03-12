News
Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb brings affordable smart lighting to the masses
Let there be light
Smart bulbs that can change colour and dim on the fly are often the centrepiece of a smart home, but most big-name brands don't come cheap. Chinese tech giant Xiaomi, which has a bit of a reputation for combining quality with affordability, wants to change that by introducing its Mi LED Smart Bulb to Europe. The £19.99 bulb features 16 million colour variations and supports customised lighting scenes and music sync functionality. It's also Wi-Fi enabled and compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and crucially doesn't need syncing up to a central hub. That means you can just plug it in and enjoy some sumptuous mood lighting right off the bat. Perfect.
Smart home