Roborock makes one of my favourite robot vacs, and now it wants to look after your garden as well

Roborock makes some of my favourite robot vacuum cleaners, including one with a robot arm that moves. Apparently the brand had a quiet word with itself and decided it’s ready to tackle your garden as well. Roborock has just announced its first ever robot lawnmowers for Europe.

If they’re anywhere near as capable as its vacuum cleaners, this could be excellent news for those of us who prefer sipping a cold pint to sweating behind a mower. There are three models in the new line-up, and naturally they cover the whole spectrum of garden sizes.

Leading the charge is the RockMow Z1, which is the SUV in this range of robot lawnmowers, if you will. It’s got all-wheel drive, independent steering motors on each front wheel, and something called a Dynamic Suspension System. It all sounds more like rally car specs than garden gear. This thing can clamber up 80% slopes, roll over 6cm obstacles, and still manage to give your grass the kind of precision cut you’d expect from a barber with OCD.

There’s also Sentisphere AI (because everything needs a fancy name now), RTK, and VSLAM navigation to help it zip around even the shadiest corners of your garden. It’ll even mow custom text or patterns into your lawn, if you’re feeling especially showy. And yes, it cuts up to 3cm from the edge, so you can finally sack off the strimmer.

Then there’s the RockMow S1, which dials things back a bit but still keeps most of the brains. It’s got the same Sentisphere AI smarts, edge cutting, and clever terrain handling. It handles slopes up to 45%, which should cover most normal gardens unless you live on the side of a cliff. It can squeeze through passages just 0.7m wide and manages about 1000m2 per day, which is plenty unless your lawn could double as a football pitch. Set-up is allegedly dead easy too, with virtual boundary setting that doesn’t involve digging.

Finally, we’ve got the RockNeo Q1 – the younger sibling that just wants to keep things neat without too much fuss. It’s designed for regular lawns, but still gets the AI mapping, wildlife-friendly no-night-mowing mode, and something called Intelligent Lawn Care Scheduling. That feature decides when the best time to mow is so you don’t have to. Like the S1, it can handle 45% slopes and 4cm obstacles, and it trims right up to the edges with the same 3cm precision. No frills, no faff, just well-cut grass.

The Roborock RockMow Series will be available across Europe starting later this year. Pricing and exact availability is yet to be announced, but we’ll bring you the latest as soon as we can.

