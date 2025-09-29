I like how the colourful, customisable CMF Headphone Pro puts fun first

They might look a bit like you’ve strapped a pair of Mentos to your head, but CMF’s first ever pair of over-ear headphones are smarter than their candy-inspired exterior suggest. The Nothing sub-brand has added tactile controls, adaptive noise cancelling and epic endurance, as well as swappable ear cushions – in case the mint green colours didn’t stand out enough already for your liking.

These cans aren’t just a more colourful version of the Nothing Headphones 1; the CMF Headphone Pro has a unique set of on-board controls, including an Energy Slider that lets you tweak bass or treble without having to reach for the companion app on your phone. There’s also a multi-function roller switch that handles playback, volume and ANC modes, plus an action button for waking your phone’s AI assistant or toggling spatial audio.

Having ear cushions that twist off for tool-free replacement bodes well for long-term ownership, should the faux leather padding eventually crumble, as well as your ability to make some truly stand-out colour combos. The headphones themselves come in Dark Grey, Light Green, and Light Grey, but CMF will be selling Orange and Light Green ear cushions if you like to mix-and-match.

CMF might be Nothing’s affordable arm, but that doesn’t mean the CMF Headphone Pro skimps on kit. They’re packing 40mm dynamic drivers with a bespoke tune, and multiple on-board mics supply the adaptive ANC algorithms the outside audio info needed to keep your listening distraction-free.

Connectivity is by either AAC or LDAC Bluetooth, and there’s also a 3.5mm port for wired playback. Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair get you up and running quickly, and the Nothing X companion app fills in the other gaps with things like a personalised listening profile and two flavours of spatial audio. There’s also a low latency mode for gaming and a dual device connection.

CMF makes a bold 100 hour battery life claim, though that’s with ANC switched off; turn on noise cancelling and you’re looking closer to 50 hours, or 38 if you also stream over LDAC. USB-C charging promises speedy refuelling, though, with a five minute pit stop good for between 4-8 hours of listening.

I’ve not had enough testing time to give a full verdict just yet, but initial impressions are positive given the bargain basement pricing. Nothing’s familiar energetic tune is present and correct, with plenty of low-end oomph even before you start experimenting with the Energy Slider. Vocals come through cleanly, even on tracks with multiple layers of instruments, though perhaps without the crispness or outright clarity of a pricier pair. A back-to-back listen with Nothing’s own Headphone 1 – which costs three times the price – will be interesting.

The CMF Headphone Pro hits the UK and Europe from today, and will arrive in the US from October 8. You’ll be able to pick up a pair in Dark Grey, Light Green, or Light Grey colours for £79/€99/$99, and add Orange or Light Green ear cushions for £19/€25/$25 each.