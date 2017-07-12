Patagonia’s 850 sleeping bag will keep you toasty down to -7°C

Pitching your tent for the annual trip to Cornwall usually brings with it the promise of toasted marshmallows, dirty shower blocks and inconvenient living arrangements. Thing is, staying so close to the coast also brings the unlikely but ever present danger of a sudden weather turn. And if the mercury heads south you need more than a blanket and meagre stack of sticks. Pack this Patagonia snoozing sack (£500) and you’ll be good even if temperatures go full Day After Tomorrow. Stuffed full of responsibly sourced goose down, its lack of sewn-through seams means no cold spots, while a 913g pack weight shouldn’t heat up your back muscles.