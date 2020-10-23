Lego’s latest Ideas set immortalises Sesame Street in plastic bricks

Lego based on TV shows is nothing new, as evidenced by Stranger Things and Friends sets. But this latest one’s for the kids – or anyone who’s a child at heart. 123 Sesame Street (109.99) reimagines iconic buildings from the long-running show, packing them with authentic details and Easter eggs. 1367 pieces come together to make 123 Sesame Street, Hooper’s Store, Oscar the Grouch’s trash can and Big Bird’s nest. Of course, the cast has been immortalised in minifig form too, giving you tiny takes on Big Bird (and his beloved bear, Radar), Cookie Monster, Elmo, Bert, Ernie and Oscar. Don’t believe a word of the 18+ branding – kids can tackle this set (assuming you don’t want it all to yourself); but do note the Technic pin holes for connecting other buildings, suggesting we might be able to count on more Sesame Street sets in the future. Ah-ah-ah!