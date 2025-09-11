Dali Kupid speakers bring a splash of colour to your hi-fi setup

Hi-fi kit usually has about as much colour variation as the banana section in your local supermarket, but the Dali Kupid bookshelf speakers offer a bit more choice.

As well as the more traditional black and walnut options, the Danish brand makes the Dali Kupid loudspeakers in yellow, blue, and off-white colours (although their official names are much poncier) that give off mid-century vibes and wouldn’t look out of place among your furniture from another Scandi company that’s famous for its meatballs.

Each speaker combines a 4.5in paper and wood fibre bass/midrange driver with a 1in soft dome tweeter, plus a bass reflex port on the back.

We think they look better with the detachable grilles removed, and unlike bananas they also come with brackets if you’d rather mount them on the wall.

These are passive speakers, so you’ll need an amplifier of some sort to plug them into, but with a consistent impedance of over 4 ohms should mean they aren’t fussy about pairing.

A pair of Dali Kupid speakers will set you back £299/$600, with pre-orders expected to be shipped in October.