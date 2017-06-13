Battlefront II’s intriguing new single-player campaign sees you fill the boots of imperial squad commander Iden Versio. The stunningly-rendered demo we played opened with this badass anti-hero striding briskly across the deck of Star Destroyer. As she approaches her father, the Imperial commander, a combination of astounding facial capture and convincing dialogue help this feel like a truly cinematic Star Wars experience. We got goosebumps watching a holographic transmission from Emperor Palpatine as his final transmission from the second Death Star told Iden of a failsafe he implemented in case of his death: Operation Cinder.

Before she can find out more about The Emperor’s revenge mission, a rebel surprise attack sees Iden springing into action. The cutscene quickly switches to an impressive first-person view of her boarding a Tie Fighter, transitioning from cinematic seamlessly into space-fighter gameplay. Tasked with shooting down the attacking rebel fleet, the new and improved dual analogue ship controls make flying feel like a far more natural experience than the solo-stick manoeuvring of the last game.

After making a lot of pew-pew noises and blowing up a few X-Wings, I crash into the hangar of the Rebel’s capital ship, slaughtering the unsuspecting troops within with the Tie’s cannons. Once again, a neat transition sees Iden leaving the cockpit and jumping straight into ground-based gameplay.

Making my way through the ship, it’s difficult not to feel a little disconnected. Shooting waves of Rebel guards is perfectly fun, but the gameplay was more of a shooting gallery than something that had a meaningful story connected to it. Compared to last year's Battlefield 1, this campaign lacked the kind of nuance that would make you care its characters. Still, there's loads left to see from Battlefront II's single-player and it could well pick up after a bit more time in Iden's company.