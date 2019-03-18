Hot on the slightly broke, misjudged heels of Anthem comes another triple-A loot shooter looking to hoover up your every waking moment.

Ubisoft has pulled together almost every studio under its banner to help out Massive Entertainment with the behemoth that is Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (the only time we'll use its full name), and if you’re the type of person who gets hot under the collar when a new pair of purple kneepads drops from an enemy’s lifeless corpse, then you’re in for a real treat.

Moving on from Winter in New York, The Division 2 takes place in Washington DC, where once again ruthless gangs have taken over a city ravaged by a pandemic, apocalyptic flu. You, and your group of co-op buddies, have to take back the city by shooting many thousands of bad guys with many hundreds of weapons, all while ducking behind cover and asking each other ‘did anyone listen to that last cut-scene?’

The answer, of course, is no.