Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x vs Shark Glam: which is the best air styler?

Air stylers are having a moment and I’m all for it. What’s not to like – with multiple attachments these 5-in-1 / 6-in-1 stylers allow you to create multiple styles at home. This can make them a cost effective way of achieving several different looks, as opposed to buying lots of different single purpose hair tools. Versatility aside, because high-quality air stylers like the Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x and Shark Glam models on test here operate within the temperature range for a normal hairdryer and are able to regulate and control the heat you’re using, they keep it even, so you won’t fry your hair.

The Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x I tested was the Straight+Wavy set costing $749/£580 but there is a Curly + Coily set available at the same price. The 1700W model has 4 heat and 3 speed settings, a two year guarantee and is incredibly light weight at 0.72kg. Significantly more expensive than the Shark air styler, there isa plenty of tech on the Dyson that we don’t see on the Shark. For example, coveted Airwrap curls become child’s play when you connect to the MyDyson app. Set your own hair profile and get a curling sequence tailored to your hair. I got outstanding results and curls lasted two days.

I tested the Shark Glam Ceramic & Air Styling and Drying system with Diffuser (HD6052SUK) which costs $350/£370 and like the Dyson comes with a two year guarantee. There are other combinations of the air styler available – models differ depending on market, so do have a look if you’s prefer for instance a FrizzFighter rather than diffuser. The 1500W air styler is over twice as heavy as the Dyson at 1.95kg. The Shark’s Heat Sense Technology protects hair health by ensuring temperatures never exceed 302°F, while Scalp Shield technology protects new growth from extreme heat. Gloss Lock technology finishes off styles and I did get a lovely glossy finish that lasted a whole day.

Above: I achieved great, bouncy blowouts with both stylers.

Design

Coming in a luxe presentation case, the Airwrap Co-anda2x has an ultra premium build quality (matched only by its price tag). It’s a thing of beauty to beautify the user and I loved that it’s smaller and lighter than its predecessor, making it comfortable to hold and easy to manoeuvre around your head.

Although it doesn’t look, or feel, as premium as the Dyson, the Shark Glam is aesthetically pleasing and well made. Although it feels good in the hand, it’s chunkier and heavier than I’d have liked. Having to press the test and reset buttons on the plug before each use can get annoying but I really like the soft carry case it comes in.

Design winner: Dyson

Attachments

Attachments for the Dyson are New Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) enabled, meaning that when a tool is added to the multi-styler, settings adjustments are automatically made. I tested the Straight+Wavy set which comes with 30mm & 40mm Co-anda curling barrels, Anti-snag loop brush, Round volumising brush, AirSmooth attachment and Fast dryer. The Curly+Coily set also comes with six attachments.

The Shark Glam comes with: Silki tool for straight looks which uses both ceramic and high-speed airflow, Glossi tool – a large heated brush, Auto-Wrap curlers, diffuser and concentrator nozzle. There’s no RFID enabled attachments here – tools attach to the dryer with a twist – simple but works perfectly.

Attachments winner: Draw

Performance

My hair felt great and damage free during my time testing the Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x and I looked forward to using it. I was happy to swap my usual hairdryer, hair curler, heated brush and, surprisingly, my hair straighteners in favour of this 6-in-1. Its pièce de résistance is definitely the curls though – bounciest on the block.

Above: Curling results with both the Dyson Airwap Co-anda2x and Shark Glam

On the Shark Glam, my favourite attachments are the Glossi tool, which enabled super bouncy blowouts and the Silki tool which left my hair super straight and soft. The auto-wrap curlers create amazing soft curls but, unlike the Dyson, you have to count your own curl time and press the cool shot yourself. It did give me some wrist ache, too.

Performance winner: Dyson

Overall winner: Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x

Both of these air stylers are a great investment for your hair. While the Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x is the best, the Shark Glam is still a great buy and £210 cheaper…