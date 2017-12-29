The best ARKit apps and games for iOS 11 you’ll actually want to use

Stompy dinosaur! That got your attention. Which was probably Apple’s thinking on using a massive Tyrannosaurus rex to illustrate the power of augmented reality.

But this also smacks a bit of gimmick – and that’s a problem for the slew of ARKit apps now rampaging around the App Store like a crazed prehistoric beast.

So we’ve scoured the App Store for serious apps that help you achieve practical goals and educate yourself, and four fab games that benefit from an added dimension; but also we couldn’t resist throwing into the mix some oddball efforts that are entertainingly daft.