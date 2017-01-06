Honor has been knocking it out of the park with mid-range phones, recently. First we had the top-notch Honor 8, complete with flagship-busting looks, and then the Honor 6X arrived just after New Year with an impressive spec for your cash.

Wandering onto the Honor stand here at CES, though, I spotted something that blows those other phones out of the water.

The Magic, like most Honor phones, started life out in China. It only launched there a few weeks ago, which usually means we’ve got months to wait until it gets relaunched in the US and Europe.

Based on what I’ve seen so far, though, that can’t can’t come soon enough.