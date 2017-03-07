11 games we want to see for the Nintendo Switch

There's no doubt that the Switch is a neat little console, what with its transforming powers and pick-up-and-play vibe.

But, after Nintendo’s recent record of failing to support its consoles with quality games, we're more than a little fearful that the Switch will suffer the same fate as the Wii U.

What's more, the titles announced so far aren’t exactly addressing people's concerns: Super Mario Odyssey is the only noticeable game that won’t also be available on Wii U.

Fortunately, Nintendo has a roster of characters so big that it could rival The Simpsons, so Ninty has plenty of opportunities to make fresh games for its new console.

With that in mind, then, here are the games we’re most hoping make an appearance on the Switch.