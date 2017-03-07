There's no doubt that the Switch is a neat little console, what with its transforming powers and pick-up-and-play vibe.
But, after Nintendo’s recent record of failing to support its consoles with quality games, we're more than a little fearful that the Switch will suffer the same fate as the Wii U.
What's more, the titles announced so far aren’t exactly addressing people's concerns: Super Mario Odyssey is the only noticeable game that won’t also be available on Wii U.
Fortunately, Nintendo has a roster of characters so big that it could rival The Simpsons, so Ninty has plenty of opportunities to make fresh games for its new console.
With that in mind, then, here are the games we’re most hoping make an appearance on the Switch.
11 games we want to see for the Nintendo Switch: Super Smash Bros.
Couch multiplayer games are a dying breed. It’s true that online multiplayer is a worthy replacement, but nothing beats defeating your friends face-to-face so you can see them shed a tear.
Super Smash Bros. is easily one of the best couch multiplayers of all time and, since it’s been on every Nintendo home console since the Nintendo 64, it’s extremely likely we’ll be seeing one arrive on the Switch. Whether it’s a whole new sequel or just a port of the Wii U version bundled with the DLC, though, remains to be seen.
Frankly, we don’t mind which we get, as long as we can pick from a roster of Nintendo characters to take part in explosive fights.
11 games we want to see for the Nintendo Switch: Animal Crossing
Animal Crossing is another title that consistently makes its way to Nintendo systems. Having to pay bills to rent a house in a quaint village sounds overwhelmingly dull for a video game, especially when compared to the overtop action in the likes of Mario and Zelda. Animal Crossing, though, has an irresistible charm.
Getting to know your quirky neighbours and building your collection of fish and insects is surprisingly fun and therapeutic. You could always just buy a cottage in the countryside and do all of that in reality, but who wants to wake up to the smell of cow poo every morning?
11 games we want to see for the Nintendo Switch: Metroid Prime 4
This title is possibly the most anticipated Nintendo game that is yet to be confirmed for the Switch. Metroid didn’t make an appearance on the Wii U, which was a big surprise considering the popularity of the sci-fi series.
Not only did the Metroid Prime games have fantastic shooting mechanics, but they also served up intricate puzzles that needed to be solved in order to progress through its labyrinth-like map. It’s one of the more mature Nintendo classics, with less Koopa squashing and more alien blasting, which might help the Switch appeal to a wider age range.
11 games we want to see for the Nintendo Switch: Dark Souls trilogy
Speaking of which, there’s no better game series than Dark Souls to help Nintendo finally dispel the perception that their consoles are for children. Dark Souls is known for its brutal difficulty level and frightening monster designs. Give your toddler this game and they’ll likely wet the bed deep into their twenties.
According to rumours over the last few months, a Dark Souls trilogy is already in development for the Nintendo Switch. Such rumours are also supported by the fact that Nintendo has already confirmed that the developers of Dark Souls have pledged their support for the Switch. Whether you’d be willing to put yourself through such harrowing torture is another question entirely, though.
11 games we want to see for the Nintendo Switch: Pokemon Red/Blue Remasters
Since 1996, we’ve all been dreaming of owning a pet that can breath fire or generate electricity. That’s thanks to Pokemon Red and Blue, which are two of the highest grossing titles in Nintendo’s history, even beating the likes of Super Mario Bros.
Nothing would accelerate the nostalgia more than a remake of the games which introduced the quirky critters to our world. Game Freak has already made remakes in the form of FireRed and LeafGreen, but that was 13 years ago.
Since then, 3D graphics, mega evolutions and online multiplayer have been introduced to the series, which could all give a significant boost to the original Pokemon games in a remastered edition - not to mention the play-anywhere abilities of the Switch.