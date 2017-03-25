Only as you delve into the trickiest puzzles does Cosmic Express become trying. There’s no time limit, and you can always draw a bit of track and hit a play button to see what happens. But also you can only draw/erase as a single line from an entrance or exit. It can frustrate when you spot a blunder part-way through an absurdly labyrinthine route and must backtrack to that point and then recreate track you’ve obliterated.

Still, this proves to be a minor niggle in a puzzler that’s otherwise a chuffing success. Cosmic Express looks and sounds superb, and has a well-judged difficulty curve. Smartly, completing puzzles gradually reveals a branching network of levels, so you’re never stuck on a single brain-bending puzzle that blocks access to the rest of the game.

By the end, though, when you’ve stared at one of the final puzzles for hours, you might question why when this universe’s space-station builders have access to wormhole technology, they won’t even allow you to construct the odd bridge. Like we said: sadists.

Cosmic Express is available for iOS, and is in beta for Android. The game has also been released for Windows/Mac/Linux.