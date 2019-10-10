Win one of five pairs of 1More headphones worth £220 each

There are flagship headphones... and there are flagship headphones.

These 1more H1707 cans are tuned by sound engineer Luca Bignardi, who just happens to be a four-time Grammy Award winner. That’s some serious mantelpiece currency. Can your flagship headphones compete with that level of humblebrag? Didn’t think so. Back in your box.

And that’s not all, because these hi-res-certified over-ears use oxygen-free copper cabling and have three independent drivers to individually take care of the lows, mids and highs so things don’t get muddied. Combine aerospace-level titanium and acoustic ceramics for an ultra-light 283g body and suddenly you have a set of audiophile ’phones comfortable to keep on all day – plus 1more says they suit DJs too, whoop whoop!

