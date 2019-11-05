Win 1 of 6 Leatherman mulrt-purpose tools

Do you feel inferior or less of a grown - up when discussing grouting with tradespeople? Frightened to make eye contact with DIY store staff ? Sometimes mistaken for a boy - band member when wearing stonewash jeans and Timberland boots? Clutching the Leatherman F REE P4 could solve your woes.

Made in Portland, Oregon , this Optimus Prime of multi -purpose tools includes 21 attachments ensuring you’re prepared for pretty much every odd job, even if the most you’re expecting to use the needlenose pliers, spring-action scissors and wood file for is a pedicure.

The FREE P4 has all the blades , crimpers and screwdrivers you need for DIY success , while the can and bottle opener means you can celebrate afterwards by devouring a tin of beans washed down with a beer. We’ve got six FREE P4s to give away and help you claw back some self - respect. Simple follow this link and correctly answer the question. And be sure to head to leatherman.co.uk for more.