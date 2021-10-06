Why the Arcwave Ion Pleasure Air Masturbator is the best toy you’ll ever buy

The Arcwave Ion, along with its storage base, is designed to blend in, thanks to its minimal, underrated appearance. Specially designed for one-handed use regardless of which hand you prefer, it has a simple three-button operation. Made from two special types of premium medical grade silicone, it’s far more resilient than the standard TPE material used in other male toys, which often attracts dirt, is hard to clean, and can go brittle over time. The Clean Tech silicone found on the inside of the Arcwave Ion on the other hand, is the softest available, while also being incredibly easy to clean and quick to dry. On that note, the normally tedious cleanup process is a doddle, thanks to the fact that its unique twist-to-open design lets you easily rinse it off under a tap, before being placed in its storage base for hassle-free drying. With IPX7 water resistance (rated to last in 1m of water for up to 30 minutes), you won’t have to worry about any damage either. Oh, and that base, by the way, also handily doubles up as a charging station while it's drying/not in use, which is one less thing to think about.