The best remote control vibrators to rock your world

In 2005, researchers uncovered a prehistoric siltstone phallus at a cave in Germany. At over 28,000 years old, it’s one of the oldest sex toys ever discovered. As advanced as that was at the time — flint marks suggest it even had a secondary use as a fire starter — things have thankfully come a long way since.

Today, we live in an age where anyone can enjoy advanced sex toys like remote-controlled vibrators, with the very best models being long-distance sex toys that can help couples stay connected wherever they are. Not all remote-controlled vibrators are made equal though, and the last thing anyone wants is a product that promises the world before disappointing you or your partner. And that’s where We-Vibe comes in.

Designing and manufacturing world-leading solo and couple-based pleasure products, We-Vibe’s range of app-controlled vibrators offer the ultimate long-distance sex toy experience to help you and your partner express your love — whether you’re in the same room or thousands of miles apart. Thanks to the innovative We-Connect app, you can easily control your partner’s toy directly from your smartphone, letting you easily tweak settings like intensity, speed, and pulse modes, even if you’re on another continent.

Here’s a quick rundown of three mind-blowing examples to help kick things off…

We-Vibe Chorus

The We-Vibe Chorus is one of the most advanced couple’s sex toys ever made, designed from the ground up to help men and women experience simultaneous pleasure. Inserted inside the vagina during sex, its vibrations can stimulate the G-spot, clitoris, and penis at the same time, with built-in touch-sensitive receptors cleverly letting your movements control the vibrations

If you fancy a more hands-on approach, the included squeeze remote can also heat things up in an instant, and there are no complicated instructions needed either — the tighter you squeeze the remote, the stronger and more intense the vibrations. Combined with the We-Connect app which unlocks custom vibration patterns and the ability to remotely control the We-Vibe Chorus from anywhere, it’s guaranteed to add a tantalizing new layer to your sexual experience. And with a waterproof build for easy cleaning, a rechargeable battery with up to 90 minutes of play per charge, and a plethora of colour options to suit any taste, it nails the practical stuff too.

We-Vibe Moxie

Cleverly designed to comfortably and securely nestle in underwear with a magnetic clip, the We-Vibe Moxie is one of the best sex toys for women and serves up whisper-quiet vibrations for the ultimate discrete female pleasure experience. Whether in the park or at the grocery store, the We-Vibe Moxie allows teasing play time outside the bedroom. Offering 10 pleasure modes that can be controlled via a remote or the We-Connect app, you can enjoy everything from regular vibrations to slower waves, or giddying ramps that offer an even wilder ride.

Battery life of two hours should be more than enough for any session too, while an extended sleep mode can extend this up to four hours, putting the We-Vibe Moxie automatically to rest after 30 minutes of inactivity.

We-Vibe Bond

The We-Vibe Bond is one of the top sex toys for men and is the world’s first adjustable, quick-release, app and remote-controlled wearable penis stimulation ring. Designed for discreet all-day wear, it comes with a Custom Fit link for adjusting to a perfect, comfortable size. Despite its compact dimensions, it still offers ten different intensity levels using the included remote or We-Connect app, with the latter being an ideal choice for some undercover teasing.

Two hours of run time from its rechargeable battery along with completely reactive-free, body-safe materials make for a practical sensory solution too, providing the ultimate stealthy form of self (or partner-controlled) simulation.

Connecting people

Whether you’re looking for something to help enhance your self-pleasure or want to help enjoy experiences together with your partner, We-Vibe’s range of high-tech sex toys can help ensure that you’ll never stop exploring new possibilities.

