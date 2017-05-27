Here’s what you missed at the opening of Apple Orchard Road

We thought we saw the last of the snaking lines with the better organisation of telcos on flagship product launch day. But we were wrong for this is probably the launch of Apple's biggest product to date in Singapore - the official Apple store.

The last time the opening of a store reached such levels of hype was the Abercrombie & Fitch one - which is coincidentally located just next door. And for all the excitement that's been building since news of the store leaked, we're glad that opening day didn't disappoint.