The S20 and S20 Plus share virtually identical cameras. Both have 12MP primary sensors with bigger pixels than last year’s S10s, and across the board better performance which is reassuring.

There’s a 64MP telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom, packing the same sensor as the Realme X2 Pro, in addition to a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera, not to mention a Time of Flight (ToF) camera, specific to the S20 Plus.

Pictures are consistently vibrant, colourful and well-exposed, with even white balance across the three cameras. Auto-HDR does a great job of balancing skies and shadows, and image processing isn’t quite as full-on as on older Samsung phones, though colours do tend to get a bit zingy by comparison to the main competition from Oppo, the Find X2 Pro’s camera.

Additionally, the Galaxy S20 Plus can oversharpen details and starch out whites a bit, also over-brightening scenes, turning dusk into daylight and mood lighting into a well-lit environment. While this is all testament to Samsung’s lowlight improvements, it can all get a bit much when you want darks to look dark.

There’s a dedicated night mode that automatically fires up in dim scenes, and takes a few seconds to expose shots and grab as much detail as possible. While it’s an excellent step up from the S10 and S10+, it isn’t quite Google Pixel 4 astrophotography good.

The new Single Take mode is fun, taking a few seconds of video footage and photos across all the cameras. It creates a range of still images and video clips too - great for Instagram or social sharing when you can’t decide between a still or moving image.

8K video recording is also handy for any video pros, and you can grab high-resolution stills mid-capture when shooting it, another boon for indecisive video or photo takers.

Additionally, there’s a super steady action camera style mode too which drops the resolution to 1080p while countering handshake like a champ.