The biggest obstacle to get over, besides epic bosses with three phrases and health bars that demand you memorise some insane attack patterns, is that death essentially resets your progress all the way back to your crashed ship. You may unlock new weapons and artefacts over time, as well as gadgets that allow you to access new areas, making Returnal often feel like a third-person successor to Metroid Prime, but you always start again with your pistol, while most resources need to be found from scratch.

With each run also changing up the map layout and items you can find in them, you’re often at the mercy of luck. It’s not just whether a better weapon shows up, it’s that certain items actually have a chance of causing a suit malfunction while there’s also parasites you can attach that provide both a buff and debuff, letting you weigh up whether you should take the risks.

The game does make some concessions, in that once you’ve progressed in certain parts of a biome, you can make a beeline for the boss like you might have done in Demon’s Souls, while the map icon always indicates which door leads to the main path. My advice however is not to rush, but instead take the time to explore each biome, gather resources, where you may even get the opportunity to fabricate items to give you another fighting chance, from med packs to extra ‘lives’ - but you may also unwittingly run into a nasty surprise that cuts your run short.

It may feel cruelly Sisyphean to see your progress wiped after a bout of bad luck, and frankly, Returnal had me running the whole gamut of emotions. But when you’ve got the right supplies, equipment and buffs, it can totally transform a run. The sense of elation of conquering a boss that had seemed previously impossible makes it all worthwhile.