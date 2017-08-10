Video: How to design a TV, the European way

“We need to start wide. We should be dreaming, with one foot on the ground.”

According to Rod White, that’s the kick-off point for Philips when approaching the look and feel of any new TV. He heads up the team responsible for the process, distilling the trends they sniff out at home design and fashion shows into tropes that can be applied to the traditional TV template – or used to change that template completely.

Industrial design is of critical importance to Philips TV: a calling card 125 years in the making. Born in Eindhoven, the brand now draws on the best TV technology from across the world, but its European Design philosophy is stronger than ever.

But just what does it mean for a design to be European? As far as Rod White is concerned, it all boils down to four key elements, as you’ll find out in the video below…