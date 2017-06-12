Rally art: how DJI’s drones are transforming the WRC

Without a doubt, drones have revolutionised the TV and film industries. To the dismay of helicopter pilots everywhere, aerial shots no longer have to involve whirlybirds costing thousands of pounds an hour to fly. Just ask drone-maker DJI, whose ultra-portable, user-friendly quadcopters have been doing the business in film productions big and small for over a decade.

But DJI isn’t just making bank heists even more exciting to watch. In 2016, DJI added live motorsport to its resume through a deal to cover the FIA World Rally Championship. And they’re taking their coverage to the next level this year, with the Phantom 4 Pro and professional Inspire 2 getting close to the action in ways traditional camera operators can only dream about.

All over the world, from Monte Carlo to Mexico, Portugal to Poland, DJI’s multi-operator drones – one person flies while another shoots – have been filming some of the most dynamically thrilling action shots rally fans have ever seen.

Don’t just take our word for it, though. DJI’s YouTube channel is packed with stunning highlights from WRC events. Check out this video from Rally Mexico, showing how DJI’s drones captured the action, whether the cars were on winding mountain roads or the bustling streets of Mexico City.