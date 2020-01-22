Promoted: Top tips and tricks to get the most out of the wireless ANC Libratone TRACK Air+

You only need to take one look at the Libratone TRACK Air+’s headline specs to know these headphones are committed to getting the best out of your music listening experience.

For a start, there are no wires, leaving you untethered to listen without restriction. Next up, Bluetooth 5.0 ensures frustrating connectivity issues are a thing of the past, while a generous six-hour battery life, with three further charges in the case, means you’ll never be left stranded without music in your ears.

So far, so good. But while these practical box ticks are obviously important, there’s a more personal consideration to be made when buying headphones too - and that’s how your music sounds.

While some headphones go for a one-sound-fits-all approach, decided by some sound engineer you’re unlikely to ever meet, the TRACK Air+ leaves that power in your hands, giving you the freedom to tailor your music experience your liking. Just how it should be, if you ask us. Here are our top tips on getting the most from your music with the Libratone TRACK Air+.