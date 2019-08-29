PROMOTED: TCL's new headphone range - remarkably balanced, from large to small

Sometimes the smallest things can make the biggest difference. For example, a quick glance at TCL’s MTRO100BT wireless in-ear headphones alongside its SOCL200BT wireless earbud headphones may not make the differences between them all that obvious. After all, these are both wireless neckband designs with integrated remote control and mic… so they must be pretty similar, right?

Well, yes. And no.

MTRO100BT have Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity, which means a rapid, stable and smooth connection to your player, with a range of getting on for 10 metres. Their Lithium-Ion Polymer battery is good for 17 hours of playing time, and can be topped up with an extra three hours from just 15 minutes’ charge.

SOCL200BT have all that too: Bluetooth 5.0 for optimal wireless performance, huge 17-hour playing time from a single charge and another three hours from a 15-minute blast. SOCL200BT also have a flexible neckband, so not only are they supremely comfortable when you’re wearing them, you can wrap them up for ultimate portability without damaging them.

MInd you, that’s true of MTRO100BT as well - they’re a comfortable, flexible and go-anywhere design too.

So far, so really very similar.