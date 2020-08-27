PROMOTED: 5 ways Wikibuy will help you become an online shopping guru

Shops might be open for business again but even before the coronavirus outbreak we much preferred to do our shopping from the sofa.
It’s not hard to see why: you don’t have to worry about wearing a mask or some chump standing too close when you’re sitting in front of your laptop with a cup of tea and a digestive. Wikibuy’s money-saving browser button is just the icing on the, er, biscuit.
The free add-on is always ready and waiting to help you save some cash when you’re shopping online. In the past year alone it’s saved users over US$70 million, plus it saves you time as well. And you can’t put a price on that.
1. Find the best available price
Is there anything more annoying than thinking you’ve spotted a great deal, buying something online and then finding it cheaper somewhere else a few days later? Probably, but it’s definitely right up there.
Shopping around is a pain, though, particularly when every place has different delivery costs that need factoring into the equation. That’s where Wikibuy’s price comparison tool comes in. If you’re shopping on Amazon, Target, Best Buy or Home Depot, it’ll automatically pop up and tell you if it finds a better price elsewhere, showing you shipping costs and delivery times so you can click through and spend your cash elsewhere if a better offer appears.
2. Buy at the right time
So you’ve found what you want but it’s still just a little out of your price range. As long as you can stop that money from burning a hole in your pocket, Wikibuy’s Watchlist will help you find the right time to pounce.
Add the product you want and rather than constantly having to check whether it’s been reduced, Wikibuy will monitor the price for you for 60 days, letting you know if it goes down or even if it finds the same item elsewhere for less.
3. End the fruitless coupon hunt
These days buying stuff online can be like trying to crack open a safe. Just before you hit the buy button, you spend 15 minutes Googling promo codes for the shop you’re buying from, optimistically copy-and-pasting each one into the little box of discounts in the hope that one will actually work. And how often are you successful? Hardly ever, right?
Wikibuy puts an end to this tedious little dance by automating the whole process. Not only does it save you visiting multiple websites in search of codes, it crowdsources more reliable ones from the Wikibuy community, so there’s more chance of getting one that works. It’ll even combine multiple codes if the site in question will allow it, securing the maximum discount available. And all without you having to lift a finger.
4. Your one-stop search shop
Now you know what Wikibuy can do, why bother using any other site when you go shopping online? Its universal search function scours a whole range of retailers, so just type in what you’re after and it’ll show you places selling it.
Just like with the browser button it’ll include shipping costs, plus any valid coupons that are available will be taken into account so you can be sure you’re being shown the best available prices on offer. Why bother going anywhere else?
5. Get rewards for saving
If saving you cash when you shop wasn’t enough, Wikibuy also gives you the chance to earn loyalty credits. Earn enough credits and you can exchange them for gift cards for shops such as Sephora, Nordstrom and even eBay.
Earning vouchers for saving money? Only a fool wouldn’t want a piece of that.
Wikibuy compensates us when you get the Wikibuy extension using the links we provided.