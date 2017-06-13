The LG G6 has a stunning HDR screen – make the most of it with Three

Dolby Vision is normally the reserve of high-end TVs. It’s the Rolls-Royce of high-resolution viewing, adding dramatically enhanced contrast, brightness and colour to the video experience. As one of the standard bearers for HDR viewing, Dolby Vision certification is a promise that a screen is really going to deliver.

It’s not, then, the kind of thing you expect from a mobile phone. But the ground-breaking LG G6 is no normal phone. With a 5.7” FullVision display, encased in a body that comfortably fits in your hand, it’s the first mobile to have a Dolby Vision-certified screen.

Why does that matter? Because it means you can now enjoy an immersive cinematic experience on a screen that fits in your pocket. That is, if you have a network that can deliver the data you need. Enter Three.