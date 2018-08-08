Here's what Stuff readers thought of Extreme Earth II

Last week, we unveiled part two of our Extreme Earth video series, which saw the Stuff crew and a pair of lucky readers venture into the wilds of the Arizona desert to make a film for Philips OLED TV. The resulting 90-second video is absolute stunner. But while we're quite happy to toot our own horns, we we also wanted to know what everyone else thought of the film.

That's why we invited the crew, Philips TV and Stuff readers down to an exclusive premiere of the film at God's Own Junkyard in London. Recalling the bright lights of the Vegas strip that begin Extreme Earth 2, God's Own Junkyard is a spectacular mishmash of Americana and flashing neon that proved to be the ideal backdrop for the premiere.

With the film shot with Ambilight in mind, and processed on the same TV sets that will eventually display it at the IFA consumer electronics expo in Berlin, hopes were high for a warm reception at the premiere. The moment comes and spectacularly goes. The orange hues of the canyon dance on the wall behind the TV, while the crew’s night sky timelapses showcase the infinite-contrast of OLED. The opinion is unanimous: a job well done.

Check out a video of the premiere above, or click here to watch the 90-second video and accompanying documentary.