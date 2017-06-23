Epic bargain: buy an LG G6, get an LG Watch Style and B&O Play headphones completely free

Stuff really, really likes the LG G6 smartphone. Here’s a sample from the review: “Plenty of power, a gorgeous screen, and a quick camera that takes great photos.”
And here’s a little bit more: “Waterproofing, microSD expansion and Android Nougat are the icing on the cake.”
Stuff’s opinion? “The G6 really is the most complete phone LG has ever made.”
But what could make it even better?
If you buy the LG G6 on Three, not only will you be on the UK’s Best Network for Data (uSwitch Mobile Awards 2017) and be able to use your calls and data in 60 destinations worldwide, but you’ll receive a free pair of B&O Play headphones and a free LG Watch Style smartwatch, with a combined value of £350.
Yep, that’ll do it. Here’s a bit more about those free gifts.
Free LG Watch Style
This little guy lives up to its name. Running on Android Wear 2.0, the Watch Style is minimal and slim at just 10.8mm thick, but manages to squeeze a sharp 1.2in P-OLED touchscreen and a twistable navigation crown into its water-resistant stainless steel case. It comes with an 18mm leather strap that can be easily swapped, too.
It can track your exercise and activity, show you Google Maps directions, provide all of your notifications, and gives voice access to Google Assistant – simply ask and you shall receive. Google’s Play Store has a host of useful and fun apps for you to download, and if you’re concerned about such things, the LG Watch Style can even tell you the time.
Free B&O Play headphones
Talking of style, it’s hard to think of an electronics brand that embodies the word better than B&O. It’s a dab hand at great sound, too, having built beautiful Danish hi-fi for more than 90 years. So you can expect impressive things from the B&O Play headphones, a pair of noise-isolating in-ears that include a hands-free microphone and remote control. The perfect audio accompaniment to the G6’s epic FullVision screen.
How to bag the bargain
Talk about a great deal. To get yours, simply buy the LG G6 on Three, wait 14 days, and then visit the LG website to claim your LG Watch Style and B&O Play headphones.
>> To find out more about the LG G6 on Three, click here.