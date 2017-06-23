Epic bargain: buy an LG G6, get an LG Watch Style and B&O Play headphones completely free

Stuff really, really likes the LG G6 smartphone. Here’s a sample from the review: “Plenty of power, a gorgeous screen, and a quick camera that takes great photos.”

And here’s a little bit more: “Waterproofing, microSD expansion and Android Nougat are the icing on the cake.”

Stuff’s opinion? “The G6 really is the most complete phone LG has ever made.”

But what could make it even better?

If you buy the LG G6 on Three, not only will you be on the UK’s Best Network for Data (uSwitch Mobile Awards 2017) and be able to use your calls and data in 60 destinations worldwide, but you’ll receive a free pair of B&O Play headphones and a free LG Watch Style smartwatch, with a combined value of £350.

