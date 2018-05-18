Dynaudio Music: don’t think, just listen

Don’t get us wrong: choices are great. Stuff holds that the ability to choose which phone to buy, video game to gorge on or laptop to lust after is a fundamental human right.

But there is such a thing as having too much choice. Take listening to music. The advent of streaming services such as Spotify and TIDAL has given us access to the entire recent history of recorded music with just a few taps, swipes and text searches, wherever we are. Want to listen to a rare Captain Beefheart B-side or a forgotten Fatboy Slim single? It’s all there for you online.

But instead of actually listening to music, what do we do? We spend our time trawling through these vast music libraries, befuddled by endless recommendations and ‘most populars’, agonising over which of our favourite internet radio stations to listen to, or scrolling through all the songs on our network drive. More choice, more faff. Less music.