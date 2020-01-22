The Year of the Rat, the year Britain leaves the EU, the year West Ham go down, or if Philips is to be believed, 2020 is the year of Ambilight. Expect to see the now familiar three-sided glow emanating from every one of its new TV sets and that includes its two latest OLEDs – the 805 and 855.

Phillips is so intent on pushing this particular piece of proprietary TV tech it’s going to offer potential consumers a 30-day trial, confident that once you try you will buy.

It’s not the only reason to consider a Philips TV, however. On the 805 and 855 OLEDs you get an AI-assisted 4th Gen P5 processor, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, HRD10+ and an Android 9 OS with built-in Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility.

The models are only separated by their differing dark chrome stands, so just to confuse matters we’ve focused on a pair of wall mounted 805s – one 55in and one 65in for the sake of accuracy.