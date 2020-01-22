The ST702 have a distinct Amazon Echo Buds look about them, only they're slightly smaller, much lighter and more premium. Soft rubberised wing tips are there to keep each one in place, plus you get three interchangeable ear-tip covers so you can find a cosy fit for your canals.

Once wearing them they feel featherweight and a few aggressive star jumps later the wing tips seem to be doing their job. Passive noise isolation is perfectly reasonable too.

On the bud itself an LED ring surrounds the Philips logo and turns solid blue when Bluetooth is paired. Pairing feels fairly instantaneous once they’re removed from the charging case too. We say case, it’s more of a can.

In fact it reminds us of the amber-housing cryo-can from Jurassic Park. There’s no dry ice effect when opening it, but the sliding mechanism still makes it feel like something of an event.

On the side of the case you’ll find an LED battery indicator, another LED to signify when UV cleaning is taking place, and a Micro USB port (collective groan).