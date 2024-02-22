You can save $300 on my favourite MacBook from 2023… and one of the latest

If you’re looking for a new laptop, you’re probably weighing up performance against price. In the MacBook camp? The MacBook Air gets you a cheaper, lighter, and just as powerful machine. And right now, you can bag it for even less with this top deal in the US. Apple’s wares are traditionally immune to deals, so this saving is not to be missed.

You can score the spanking new 15-inch MacBook Air with the M2 processor for $999 from Best Buy. That’s a $300 saving from the regular ticket of $1299. That gets you the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It’s my favourite MacBook release from 2023, and one of the latest models you can buy. While an M3 model is due this year with a faster processor, the M2 is already more power than you need for everyday use.

For the first time, Apple’s lightest machine has grown to 15-inches – giving you a bigger screen to get more done. It keeps it’s light and slim design, while packing plenty of power thanks to the M2 processor inside. The display is a Liquid Retina Display, which will show up to one billion colours. It can crank up to 500 nits of brightness, so you can view content in all lighting conditions.

Alongside the big display, you’ll find six dedicated speakers for superior sound. There are also two ThunderBolt ports, and MagSafe charging for top-level performance. On top of this, Apple reckons you’ll squeeze 18 hours of battery life out of the machine. Plus, it’s fanless, so shouldn’t hear a peep while tapping away. It scored an impressive five stars in our review, so you know the MacBook Air is a top choice.

