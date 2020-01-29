Xbox Live Games with Gold February 2020: these are the games you can play for free this month

What do Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate memberships grant you? Free games. Loads and loads of free games.

Each and every month you'll find a handful of gratis games to download on Xbox One, as well as a couple for Xbox 360 (also available to Xbox One owners through backwards compatibility), and they're yours to keep so long as you keep paying for the subscription. However, there is one catch to the Games with Gold promotion: they're only available to download for a few weeks apiece, and then you won't find them free again.

Luckily, we've got you covered: these are the free Xbox Live Game with Gold games that are available in February 2020, across both consoles, and we'll keep this space updated with each month's new picks. And if you still haven't snagged January's free games, then you'll find those listed at the bottom. Get a move on, yeah?