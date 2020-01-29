Xbox Live Games with Gold February 2020: these are the games you can play for free this month

What do Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate memberships grant you? Free games. Loads and loads of free games.
Each and every month you'll find a handful of gratis games to download on Xbox One, as well as a couple for Xbox 360 (also available to Xbox One owners through backwards compatibility), and they're yours to keep so long as you keep paying for the subscription. However, there is one catch to the Games with Gold promotion: they're only available to download for a few weeks apiece, and then you won't find them free again.
Luckily, we've got you covered: these are the free Xbox Live Game with Gold games that are available in February 2020, across both consoles, and we'll keep this space updated with each month's new picks. And if you still haven't snagged January's free games, then you'll find those listed at the bottom. Get a move on, yeah?
Fable Heroes (XB1/360)
The wait goes on for a full fat new Fable game, but for family-friendly fun in Albion look no further than Fable Heroes. The cutesey four-player hack-and-slash adventure can played cooperatively and competitively, and it's yours between February 1 and 15.
Star Wars Battlefront (XB1/360)
While it might have lacked the content and depth of its multiplayer shooter peers, and there was no single-player camapaign to sink your teeth into, the long-awaited return of Star Wars Battlefront both looked and sounded the part, and is worth revisiting if you're not feeling Star Wars'd out after Jedi: Fallen Order and The Rise of Skywalker quite yet. Grab it from February 16 to February 29.
Still available in January 2020
It's not February yet... at least not as of this writing. If the calendar page hasn't dropped yet, then be sure to grab these free games before January ends.
Styx: Shards of Darkness (XB1)
Batman: The Telltale Series (XB1)
Tekken 6: (XB1/360)
Lego Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy (XB1/360)