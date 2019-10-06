Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now includes six months of Spotify Premium

Microsoft has just kicked off a special offer for new subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - combining their amazing Xbox Live Gold service with over 100 free games via Game Pass. On top of thes, you will get six months of Spotify Premium as a bonus added extra if you sign up.

For those who love to control the soundtrack of their Team Deathmatches, or switch up that generic electronic playlist in the back of most racing titles, this is an insanely good deal. Join for just £1 and the Spotify code will be sent to you via email.

Also, if you are a strictly PC gamer - scoffing at console people with their inferior hardware - Game Pass for PC also comes with this Spotify offer too.

Of course, there are a couple of conditions to this deal. It’s eligible to new customers in the UK and the US only, and you must be new to both the Unlimited Game Pass and Spotify Premium. If you try to claim these offers with an account where you’ve already had one (or both) of these packages, then you won’t be able to claim it.

...that doesn’t mean you can’t get this offer on a different email address though!

Get this offer from Microsoft.