Twitch Prime: 21 PC games you can play for free this month

Twitch is the rapidly-growing video game streaming service, of course, which airs esports competitions and lets people showcase their gaming skills to potentially many thousands of viewers.

Don't want to watch someone else play video games? Fair enough – but Twitch has something else on tap that every kind of PC player can get behind: free games. If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, then you automatically have access to Twitch Prime. It's a service that eliminates ads from videos, lets you grant free monthly subscriptions to support streamers, and now includes several free games each month.

Even if you'll never use the streaming service, all Amazon Prime subscribers should snag the free Twitch Prime subscription and download these free PC games from the Twitch desktop app; they're yours to keep forever. And if you do love and use Twitch, then Prime and its myriad goodies is just the cherry on top.

The selection will change monthly, so we'll keep this space updated as new games arrive. For July, Twitch is giving away a staggering 21 free games in honour of Amazon's upcoming Prime Day, with new titles rolling out daily 'til then. But some are only available for a couple days or maybe a week, so be sure to mind the dates listed below.