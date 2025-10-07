These top-rated AR glasses I actually use are over $130 off right now

AR glasses are here to stay, and they’re getting good. The main use? Consuming content. Apple’s Vision Pro does the best job at adding virtual elements to reality, but it’s a full-blown headset. And not to mention it costs a fortune!

My top pick for AR specs has got to be Xreal’s new One series, especially when paired with the new Beam Pro controller. And they’re cheaper than ever in the Amazon Prime Big Deals Days sale.

In Amazon’s sale, you can get Xreal’s new One AR glasses for 22%, bringing the price down to $449 from the regular ticket of $579. It’s a pretty decent saving for AR glasses that are so new. Over on Amazon UK, the savings aren’t quite as good, but are still pretty compelling. The specs are down by 16% to £379 instead of the usual price of £449. And if you want to get the Beam Pro controller that plays nice, it’s down by 20% to $159 and 15% to £228.

The Xreal One AR glasses plug into your phone, laptop, console or handheld via USB‑C and beam a personal 1080p micro‑OLED display floating right in front of your eyes. With a 50° field of view, Bose‑tuned speakers, an dedicated X1 spatial‑computing chip that cuts latency, adjustable IPD, and 3DoF spatial tracking, they’re ideal for binge‑streaming, gaming, or even makeshift productivity setups on the go.

Plus, the Beam Pro controller is like your the brain for these AR glasses. It’s an Android‑based handheld terminal running Google Play apps, cloud gaming platforms and even capturing 3D moments via dual 50 MP cameras. It delivers content at up to 90Hz, includes a 4300 mAh battery, dual USB‑C ports, and docks into your AR glasses to drive immersive spatial experiences.