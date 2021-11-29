These Microsoft Surface deals are destined to sell out this Cyber Monday

The line between Black Friday and Cyber Monday blurred a long time ago, but one thing that’s crystal clear is there are some great deals flying around today – not least on Microsoft Surface products! Here’s our picks for the best Cyber Monday deals on Surface devices right now.

Heading the pack is a terrific £220 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go – now down to just £679, it’s a hefty 24% discount on the £899 RRP.

The pre-configured 12.4-inch device features a powerful quad-core Intel 10th gen i5 processor backed by 8GB of RAM under the hood, plus a 256GB SSD for on-board storage.

It ships with Windows 10, but lucky buyers get a FREE upgrade to Windows 11 as part of the package, and you can choose from three stylish colours: platinum, blue and gold.

This is top-notch PC laptop, one we awarded a nearly perfect 4/5 star score in our Microsoft Surface Laptop Go review. We were particularly smitten by the Laptop Go’s “sublime design”, which is the manufacturer’s lightest laptop to date and would suit all but the most demanding professional users and gamers.

Go ahead and save on a Surface tablet

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet with a red keyboard and stylus

That’s not all, though!

There are loads of Microsoft Surface products currently on sale for Cyber Monday, and we also love the savings of up to £100 currently available on the Surface Go 2 tablet, or “the ideal work from home hybrid” as our review called it.

Right now, Currys has slashed £100 off the Surface Go 2’s price, bringing it down to just £299 for a 64GB model – further savings are available if you bundle in a keyboard, with Charcoal, Red and Blue just some of the colour options available there.

This product also got a 4/5 star score in our Surface Go 2 review last year, and as well as praising its remote working suitability, we loved its downtime potential too, noting that it was a “surprisingly good way to play older games”.

Most Surface Go tablet deals sold out on Black Friday, making this one something of a hidden gem today on Cyber Monday. Bag a bargain quick, though, because some configurations have already flown the coop, too.

Cyber Monday’s best laptop deal surfaces?

Lastly, the Surface Laptop 4 is currently £100 off at John Lewis – one of the retailer’s last remaining Surface deals. It’s made all the more tempting by the fact the Surface Laptop 4 is a new 2021 product from Microsoft, making this kind of saving really impressive.

It’s down to £879 while supplies last, and you get a very powerful machine for your money, one which comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of a RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a free Windows 11 upgrade.

We awarded it 4/5 stars in our Surface Laptop 4 review, saying that it could “…happily go toe-to-toe with a MacBook Air for premium looks and do-anything potential.” Not a bad recommendation!

If you still don’t know where to get started, you can always check out the Microsoft Store to see what the retailer is promoting itself.