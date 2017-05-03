These are the games you can play for free on Xbox Live Gold this month

What does an Xbox Live Gold membership grant you? Free games. Loads and loads of free games.

Each and every month you'll find a handful of gratis games to download on Xbox One, as well as a couple for Xbox 360, and they're yours to keep so long as you keep paying for the subscription. However, there is one catch to the Games with Gold promotion: they're only available for a few weeks apiece, and then you won't find them free again.

Fortunately, we've got you covered: these are the free Xbox Live Gold games available right now, across both consoles, and we'll keep this space updated with each month's new picks.