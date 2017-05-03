These are the games you can play for free on Xbox Live Gold this month

What does an Xbox Live Gold membership grant you? Free games. Loads and loads of free games.
Each and every month you'll find a handful of gratis games to download on Xbox One, as well as a couple for Xbox 360, and they're yours to keep so long as you keep paying for the subscription. However, there is one catch to the Games with Gold promotion: they're only available for a few weeks apiece, and then you won't find them free again.
Fortunately, we've got you covered: these are the free Xbox Live Gold games available right now, across both consoles, and we'll keep this space updated with each month's new picks.
On Xbox Live Gold in May 2017
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams (XB1)
Fans of old-school platformers should get a kick out of this one: Twisted Dreams is a successor to the old-school Great Giana Sisters on Commodore 64, and it lets you swap between twin dimensions on the fly to overcome these side-scrolling challenges. This one is available all month.
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (XB1)
So you've played the Tomb Raider reboot games, but have you seen Lara's co-op adventures? Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris takes an overhead view of the action as you and up to three buddies blast through mystical enemies and overcome environmental obstacles along the way. Osiris goes free on 16 May and the offer lasts until 15 June.
The Walking Dead: Season Two (XB1)
Due to Microsoft's overlapping freebie schedule, you still have a couple weeks to grab the second season of Telltale's great Walking Dead episodic adventure series on Xbox One. It'll carry over the gut-wrenching decisions you made in the first season, but you can also start fresh with Clementine's quest amidst the undead. It's free until 15 May.
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II (XB1, 360)
This dark prequel to the original Star Wars puts you back in the boots of Starkiller, a secret Darth Vader apprentice, and lets you wield dual lightsabers along with some wicked Force lighting powers. The result is a hack-and-slash affair with some spectacular takedowns along the way.
Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga (XB1, 360)
Relive the first six Star Wars flicks as blocky bash-'em-ups in The Complete Saga, which brings together the earlier standalone trilogy games. Every big scene has been given a comedic twist here, along with loads of playable characters and both local and online co-op action. And we think it's one of the best Star Wars games of all time, too.