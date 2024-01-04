The new Razer Blade 16 has a ridiculously fast 240Hz OLED screen

Travelling gamers who covet refresh rate above all else for the ultimate competitive edge will be very interested in the latest iteration of the Razer Blade 16. Unveiled ahead of CES 2024, it looks set to dazzle onlookers in Vegas with the world’s first 16in 240Hz OLED display.

Developed in collaboration with Samsung, the QHD+ (2560 x 1600) panel features a 0.2ms response time, along with another world first — a ClearMR 11000 VESA certification to help ensure minimal blurring and maximum sharpness. With a 1000000:1 contrast ratio and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification for true blacks and rich colours, it’s certainly dressed to impress.

The importance of having a 240Hz display (and the price tag that comes with it) will of course depend on the user in question. But if you’re a highly competitive gamer constantly on the lookout for the smoothest, slickest performance possible to help nail those clutch headshots, then the Blade 16 should definitely be on your shortlist.

Razer also teased a larger Blade 18 model, which aims to turn heads with a massive 18in 165Hz 4K display (wouldn’t you know it, another world first), with the promise of beastly performance to match.

Being a teaser announcement ahead of CES 2024, that’s all the information we have for the time being, but we’ll be sure to hunt down the full specs and presumably wallet-busting price tags from the Vegas show floor next week.

Read more: These are the best laptops around

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.