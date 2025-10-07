The most reliable robot vacuum I’ve used is almost half price in this Amazon discount

I’ve used far too many robot vacuums for a 20-something year-old. Of all the ones I’ve tried over the years, Eufy’s Omni S1 Pro is the most reliable. It’s also super powerful, hardly ever leaving any dust or dirt kicking about. And for Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days, it’s a better option than ever – thanks to this deal that wipes almost 50% off the price.

You can score Eufy’s Omni S1 Pro robot vacuum for a third off in Amazon’s Spring Sale. On Amazon US, the vac has been slashed from $1500 to $800 – a saving of $800 that brings the vac down to the lowest price I’ve ever seen it at. And over in the UK, Amazon has a slightly smaller deal that brings the dust-sucker down from £1299 to an excellent price of £899.

The Eufy Omni S1 Pro scored four stars out of five in my review. It offers an all-in-one system that vacuums, mops, and takes care of itself better than some housemates. That’s all thanks to the robot vacuum’s base station that empties the dustbin, refills the water tank with ozonated water, and dries the mop after every session. It’s not just the base station doing all the work, though.

The robot itself packs a decent 8,000 Pa of suction power (which is more than enough for most grime on your floors), LiDAR navigation for precise mapping, and dual spinning brushes for corner cleaning. Mopping is its standout feature, with a rotating pad that applies 2.2 pounds of pressure to scrub floors clean.

Plus, it auto-detects carpets to lift the mop and avoid creating a soggy disaster. The Eufy Clean app lets you fine-tune everything, from setting no-go zones to telling the robot exactly how to tackle each room.