Tech support: how to track runners at the London Marathon 2017

Six months ago Strava switched on a new feature called Beacon, which lets Premium subscribers (from £5.99 p/month) share their real-time location with up to three people (who don't need to subscribe or have the app).

Beacon was mainly designed as a safety feature to help you keep tabs on someone who's out on a long run or ride, but it's also a potentially handy way to track the progress of your Strava-loving marathon runner - particularly if they're already planning to use the app on race day.

A word of warning: although the feature has worked brilliantly for us so far, we haven't yet used it in a marathon context. And the London route's tall buildings are known to cause issues with GPS and cellular signals for runners and supporters alike.

Still, it does handily work on both iOS and Android phones, and supporters will only need a web browser window to see their runner on a map in real-time.

Like all tracking options, there are potential issues with battery life and cellular signals, but Strava Beacon's ability to send location updates every 15 seconds makes it a potentially more accurate alternative to the official London Marathon app (see below).

Download Strava for iOS

Download Strava for Android

Read Strava's guide to using Beacon