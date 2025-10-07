Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Stuff / News / One of my fave SwitchBot robo-vacs is 25% off in Amazon’s Prime sale

NewsDealsAmazon Prime Big Deals Days
News

One of my fave SwitchBot robo-vacs is 25% off in Amazon’s Prime sale

SwitchBot's pint-sized robot vacuum cleaner is 25% off during Amazon's latest savings event, and it's the perfect device for smaller spaces

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
SwitchBot K10+

Don’t let my current robot vacuum hear this, but this robot vac from SwitchBot (which is one of my favourites) is 25% off at the moment. After scouring the web for the top home-cleaning gear, SwitchBot’s recently released K10+ appears again.

It’s one of the smallest robo-vacs currently on the market, designed to get in those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. And for this year’s Prime Big Deals Days sale, it’s even sweeter at up to 25% off.

Marked down for the savings event, you can score SwitchBot’s K10+ robot vacuum for $180 on Amazon US instead of the usual price of $240 – that’s a decent 25% saving. On Amazon UK, it’s discounted by a smaller 15% – down to £170 for the Amazon sale.

SwitchBot’s K10+ robot vacuum is the smallest option on the market. 50% smaller than traditional robo-vacs, it offers up to 90% more cleaning efficiency since it can creep into tight corners. But the K10+ isn’t just about size; it’s smart, too. It features a LiDAR route algorithm for precise navigation. You can even create customizable cleaning maps for multiple floors.

This little vacuum also doesn’t need constant attention. It offers a 4L base station that can hold debris for up to 70 days, ideal for those who’d rather not be involved in the daily grind of cleaning​​. The device supports four suction levels and uses a high-speed brushless motor to keep noise levels down, a bonus for apartment living​​.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around nine years now across the web and in print too. Connor has attended the biggest tech expos, including CES, MWC, and IFA – with contributions as a judge on panels at them. He's also been interviewed as a technology expert on TV and radio by national news outlets including France24. Connor has experience with most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he's a fan of gadgets of all sorts. Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup and venture capital scene, which puts him at the front of new and exciting tech - he is always on the lookout for innovative products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home