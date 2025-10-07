One of my fave SwitchBot robo-vacs is 25% off in Amazon’s Prime sale
SwitchBot's pint-sized robot vacuum cleaner is 25% off during Amazon's latest savings event, and it's the perfect device for smaller spaces
Don’t let my current robot vacuum hear this, but this robot vac from SwitchBot (which is one of my favourites) is 25% off at the moment. After scouring the web for the top home-cleaning gear, SwitchBot’s recently released K10+ appears again.
It’s one of the smallest robo-vacs currently on the market, designed to get in those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. And for this year’s Prime Big Deals Days sale, it’s even sweeter at up to 25% off.
Marked down for the savings event, you can score SwitchBot’s K10+ robot vacuum for $180 on Amazon US instead of the usual price of $240 – that’s a decent 25% saving. On Amazon UK, it’s discounted by a smaller 15% – down to £170 for the Amazon sale.
SwitchBot’s K10+ robot vacuum is the smallest option on the market. 50% smaller than traditional robo-vacs, it offers up to 90% more cleaning efficiency since it can creep into tight corners. But the K10+ isn’t just about size; it’s smart, too. It features a LiDAR route algorithm for precise navigation. You can even create customizable cleaning maps for multiple floors.
This little vacuum also doesn’t need constant attention. It offers a 4L base station that can hold debris for up to 70 days, ideal for those who’d rather not be involved in the daily grind of cleaning. The device supports four suction levels and uses a high-speed brushless motor to keep noise levels down, a bonus for apartment living.