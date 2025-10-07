One of my fave SwitchBot robo-vacs is 25% off in Amazon’s Prime sale

Don’t let my current robot vacuum hear this, but this robot vac from SwitchBot (which is one of my favourites) is 25% off at the moment. After scouring the web for the top home-cleaning gear, SwitchBot’s recently released K10+ appears again.

It’s one of the smallest robo-vacs currently on the market, designed to get in those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. And for this year’s Prime Big Deals Days sale, it’s even sweeter at up to 25% off.

Marked down for the savings event, you can score SwitchBot’s K10+ robot vacuum for $180 on Amazon US instead of the usual price of $240 – that’s a decent 25% saving. On Amazon UK, it’s discounted by a smaller 15% – down to £170 for the Amazon sale.

SwitchBot’s K10+ robot vacuum is the smallest option on the market. 50% smaller than traditional robo-vacs, it offers up to 90% more cleaning efficiency since it can creep into tight corners. But the K10+ isn’t just about size; it’s smart, too. It features a LiDAR route algorithm for precise navigation. You can even create customizable cleaning maps for multiple floors.

This little vacuum also doesn’t need constant attention. It offers a 4L base station that can hold debris for up to 70 days, ideal for those who’d rather not be involved in the daily grind of cleaning​​. The device supports four suction levels and uses a high-speed brushless motor to keep noise levels down, a bonus for apartment living​​.